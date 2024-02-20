St. Cloud Man Accused of Assaulting Neighbor With a Gun

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly pistol-whipping his neighbor on Monday.

St. Cloud Police were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of 4th Avenue South just before 7:30 p.m.

A 63-year-old man told officers that his neighbor, 36-year-old Lawrence Duncan, had come to his apartment where a dispute broke out. Duncan is accused of producing a handgun and hitting the victim in the head. The gun also discharged but no one was hurt by the bullet.

By the time police arrived, Duncan had left the scene. He was found at his apartment nearby and arrested.

A charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon is pending.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not require medical attention.

