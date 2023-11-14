St. Cloud Police Ask for More Help Investigating Fatal Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are once again asking for the public's help as the investigation into a fatal shooting in St. Cloud continues.

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for more photos and videos from a house party that turned deadly last month. Back on October 22nd, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 4:00 a.m. Authorities say a disagreement during a gathering at the home led to the shooting.

Three people were shot, including 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo who died at the scene. Two others, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were treated at and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

A suspect in the shooting is in custody. Police say 26-year-old Deionte Parker of St. Cloud was arrested on October 27th and is facing charges that include 2nd Degree Murder with Intent, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting is believed to be in retaliation for a stabbing that took place in July.

You can submit your photos or videos to assist the police department by using the link below:

