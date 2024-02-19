St. Cloud Police Investigating Report of Gunshots

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating an incident on Saturday where gunshots were fired. It happened in a parking lot in the 1300 block of West St. Germain Street just before 5:00 p.m.

Police say by the time they arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene and there were no apparent victims.

Based on their investigation, officers learned a lone man drove into the parking lot, exited his vehicle, and approached another man walking through the lot. Both men immediately began exchanging gunfire with each other.

There's no indication either man was hit and both fled the area before officers arrived.

The incident does not appear to be random and the investigation continues.

