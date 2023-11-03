Police Asking for Video From St. Cloud Shooting Incident

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are asking for tips following the shooting death of a man on October 22nd.

Police are looking for any video related to the incident or tips on where to get video footage.

The victim, 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo, died at the scene. Two other shooting victims, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 4:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found several people at the home.

Authorities say a disagreement during the gathering at the home led to a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200 or by uploading the video to stcloudcophouse@gmail.com.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker