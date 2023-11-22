Man Accused of Beating Another Man at St. Cloud Homeless Shelter

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A man staying at a St. Cloud homeless shelter is charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking another man and beating him unconscious.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, police were called to the Salvation Army Shelter just before midnight on Sunday for an assault. Officers say they arrived at 400 Highway 10 South to find 29-year-old Marlon Whittaker stomping and punching the head of an unconscious man.

Court records show the victim was bleeding profusely from his head with a large pool of blood forming. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

In witness interviews and surveillance video, Whittaker is accused of approaching the victim and immediately starting to punch him. The two exchanged swings until the victim fell to the ground. Whittaker then allegedly struck the victim with a wooden chair several times before another person pulled him off the victim.

When the victim got up and began heading to the main door, Whittaker allegedly ran after him and punched him until the victim fell to the ground. Court records say the video then shows Whittaker punching and stomping the man's head and torso as many as 18 times as the man lay motionless.

Whittaker said the victim was holding a knife with the blade toward him, but a staff member says the victim was using the knife to repair a vacuum cleaner and was not threatening anyone with it.

Whittaker is charged with one count of 2nd-degree assault and one count of 3rd-degree assault. He's due in court on December 5th.

