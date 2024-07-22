St. Cloud Man’s Murder Trial Begins in Benton County

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A three-week murder trial involving a St. Cloud man gets underway in Benton County this week.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder with intent after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business.

Carpenter is accused of shooting 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after she rebuffed his romantic advances. Hammond was shot in the neck outside of Dubow Textile on October 24th, 2022, and died at the scene.

Police say a review of Hammond's phone showed several text messages between the two from the previous night where the woman said she didn't want to be touched or manipulated by Carpenter and that he shouldn't make it uncomfortable at work.

The woman's co-workers told police Carpenter had made numerous advances toward her, but the advances were repeatedly rebuffed. They also noted Carpenter had a bad temper.

After the shooting, officers learned Carpenter was at his sister's house in Sauk Rapids and arrested him there.

A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a loaded 9mm handgun in the back seat. Court records show the bullets matched the brand and style of the shell casing found at the scene.

Nicole Hammond's obituary can be viewed here.

