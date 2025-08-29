Princeton Man Convicted for Shooting at Police During Drug Raid

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Benton County jury has found a Princeton man guilty on 15 counts against him for shooting at officers during a 2023 drug raid at his home.

The jury found 66-year-old Karl Holmberg guilty of seven counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, seven counts of 1st-degree assault against a peace officer, and a 2nd-degree drug charge.

The incident unfolded when several police officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at the home on the morning of October 10th, 2023.

Holmberg was accused of shooting blindly through the door with a .223 caliber rifle.

According to the criminal complaint, officers returned fire as they retreated out of the house. Six officers were inside the house, and five were struck by gunfire. All of the officers survived the ordeal.

After hours of negotiating, Holmberg was taken into custody.

Holmberg will be sentenced on October 31st.

Remember These? The Fisher-Price Toys That Bring Back Instant Memories Whether the farm life was your thing or you were more into castles and airports, these iconic Fisher-Price toys are guaranteed to bring back a flood of childhood memories. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz