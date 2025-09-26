Man Charged With Murdering Pregnant Wife in St. Cloud Stabbing

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man who is accused of fatally stabbing his wife on Tuesday.

Authorities have charged 26-year-old Saleebaan Mohamed Abdirisaaq with four counts of 2nd-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Abdirisaaq called police just before 11:30 p.m. and told dispatch that someone had died and he wanted to turn himself in. Officers arrived to find Abdirisaaq at the scene, offering to surrender.

Police found a woman on the floor inside the apartment unit with a large amount of blood around her and a blood-covered knife nearby. The victim, 24-year-old Falus A. Ali, had a total of 34 stab wounds, including several to her neck. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctors told police Ali was 17 weeks pregnant and the unborn baby did not survive.

Court records show the couple's three-year-old son witnessed the attack.

Abdirisaaq has a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order conviction in Sherburne County from this year, where Ali was the victim, and a threat of violence conviction against Ali in 2024.

Abdirisaaq has a bail hearing set for Friday.

