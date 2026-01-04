FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Foley man faces charges of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times over four or five years.

According to the charges filed in Benton County District Court, 79-year-old Nicholas Holmes abused the girl from when she was approximately four years old to when she was eight or nine years old.

Holmes is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges allege Holmes sexually assaulted the girl at his home in Foley between 2016 and 2021. The girl told authorities that Holmes would, at times, record videos of himself abusing her. The victim said Holmes performed sex acts on her at least more than 20 times and also made her perform sex acts on him.

Holmes is due in court for his initial appearance on Tuesday, January 13th.

