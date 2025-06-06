Second Suspect in Fatal St. Cloud Shooting Pleads Guilty

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A second suspect has pleaded guilty to his role in a St. Cloud shooting that killed a teenager and critically injured another.

WJON News reported back in May that 19-year-old Quinton McNeal had a deal to plead guilty to Aiding and Abetting 1st-degree robbery. He pleaded guilty in Benton County District Court on Friday.

Seventeen-year-old Layson Davis was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building at 230 2nd Street Northeast in February. A 19-year-old St. Joseph man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Court records indicate the dispute between the two groups may have been a gun deal gone bad.

Twenty-four-year-old Kevon Washington is accused of shooting the 19-year-old. He's due in court in August.

Nineteen-year-old Bernard Bowens is charged with murdering Davis. He was arrested in late May after eluding police since the shooting and has a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

A fourth suspect, 19-year-old Olivia Williams, has already pleaded guilty to aiding an offender.

