Princeton Man on Trial for Shooting at Police During Drug Raid

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Princeton man charged with shooting at police officers during a 2023 drug raid goes on trial this week.

Sixty-six-year-old Karl Holmberg is charged in Benton County District Court with seven counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, seven counts of 1st-degree assault against a peace officer, a 2nd-degree drug charge, and a charge of unlawful gun possession. In all, Holmberg faces 16 felony charges.

The incident unfolded when several police officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at the home on the morning of October 10th, 2023. Holmberg is accused of shooting blindly through the door with a .223 caliber rifle.

According to the criminal complaint, officers returned fire as they retreated out of the house.

Six officers were inside the house, and five were struck by gunfire. All of the officers survived the ordeal.

After hours of negotiating, Holmberg was taken into custody.

The court has set aside seven days for the trial.

States sending the most people to Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Minnesota using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best counties to live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Stacker