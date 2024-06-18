Woman Okay After Arson Attempt in St. Cloud Walgreens Drive-Thru

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of St. Paul faces a possible arson charge in Stearns County after allegedly lighting another person's car on fire.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the Walgreens parking lot Monday just after 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle on fire.

An investigation determined that 39-year-old James Lund had gone into the store to buy a bottle of rubbing alcohol, then went outside, poured it on the vehicle, and lit it on fire.

The driver of the car was inside her vehicle while waiting in the pharmacy drive-thru lane. The woman told police she did not see Lund pour the rubbing alcohol on her car and only realized what had happened when she saw the flames. The victim was able to douse the flames with a bottle of water and watched Lund leave the scene.

Lund was found near 22nd Avenue and Highway 23 and arrested. Lund was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 3rd-degree arson and 5th-degree drug possession.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other and it appears that the vehicle was randomly targeted.

The car has moderate damage from the fire.

