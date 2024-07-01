St. Cloud Police Investigating the Discovery of a Body

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating the discovery of a body near Tech High School.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the 4200 block of 33rd Street South just after 11:00 a.m. Monday.

While fire crews were responding to a small grass fire in a natural area near the school, they found a person at the scene who had died.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim or the cause of death and have called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal's Office to assist in the investigation.

No other details are available and the police department says they will release more information when they have more answers.

Five Movies Filmed In Minnesota

7 Things To Do When Power Goes Out During A Storm