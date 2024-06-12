Sartell Man Pleads Guilty to Hitting and Killing Pedestrian

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sartell man has now pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide after his pickup struck and killed a pedestrian in Sauk Rapids last July.

Court records show 26-year-old Tyler Nies was driving northbound on Benton Drive on July 28th when he struck a man in the roadway.

Sauk Rapids Police responded to the scene at Benton Drive North and 8th Street North at around 11:00 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 47-year-old Kevin Oehmen of Sauk Rapids had been struck by a pickup. Life-saving efforts were started on Oehmen until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Oehmen was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Court records show the officers on scene smelled alcohol and administered a breathalyzer test. Records show Nies had a preliminary blood-alcohol level of 0.129.

Nies was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of driving while impaired.

The charge of impaired driving will be dismissed when Nies is sentenced on the criminal vehicular homicide charge on September 11th.

