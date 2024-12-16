Two People Severely Hurt In St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were severely hurt in a car crash in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says the crash happened at 4:28 p.m. on December 12th.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Keshun White of St. Cloud was going north on County Road 75 and a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Craig Hohensee was going south and making a left turn onto 41st Street south when the two vehicles crashed head-on in the intersection.

Both White and Hohensee were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hohensee was later taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Both men remain hospitalized.

