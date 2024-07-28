No One Hurt In Train Vs. Car Crash Early Sunday Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a train versus car crash early Sunday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to the crash at 5:15 in the morning at the railroad intersection at 7th Street SE in St. Cloud.

Authorities say when they arrived the car was fully engulfed, but it was quickly put out, there was no one in the car, and the vehicle was removed from the tracks. The Fire Department says the train hit the car at 15th Street SE and Lincoln Avenue before coming to a stop at 7th Street SE.

BNSF staff were on hand to assess damages and the railroad track intersections at 7th Street SE and 15th Street SE were closed until late morning.

