Health Matters; Throat Health [PODCAST]

Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud ENT joined me on WJON this week on our Health Matters program. We discussed the difference between strep throat and just a sore throat. He also talked about how a sore throat is a symptom of Covid-19. Dr. Truitt says acid reflux can lead to other throat problems that can include Barrett's esophagus, and esophageal cancer. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Physical activity and a good diet to help solve someone's acid reflux according to Truitt and he says that is the most effective way to treat that issue. Throat cancer is another issue we discussed. Truitt says esophageal cancer tends to be more severe than throat cancer because of how it spreads and the parts of the body it spreads to.

