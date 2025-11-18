Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, otherwise known as COPD is a lifelong difficulty exhaling due to a lung problem. Dr. Luken Imel from CentraCare joined me on WJON to discuss the details of COPD.

It Takes Years

Dr. Imel says COPD happens over years of inflammation. He says we all have a protection from foreign substances that aren't good for us but over time that protection can wear out. Dr. Imel says consistently breathing in large amounts of foreign substances over time will damage a person's immune system. He says there are some auto immune pre-existing conditions that make a person more vulnerable to COPD, but they are rare.

Smoking

Dr. Imel says smoking is the number 1 contributor to COPD. He says burnt carbon in the lungs over time will have a negative affect on a person's ability to inhale and exhale. Dr. Imel says cooking over wood or coal fires or consistently breathing in machinery smoke are also risk factors. Breathing in regular carbon/dust is also a negative for a person's breathing. Dr. Imel says a person can get COPD by breathing in dust over time.

What Gets People to Seek Help

People often seek help when the ability to do day to day tasks are compromised due to shortness of breath. Dr. Imel says people often tolerate a lot before they come to see them at the clinic. He says there are things they can do to help but encourages people to not wait to seek help because there is less they can do as the ability to breath worsens. Dr. Imel encourages people to quit smoking because of the negatives associated with it.

How to Improve

Dr. Imel says the first step to improving someone's breathing function is to breath in regular air. He explains, this means don't smoke or vape. Dr. Imel encourages everyone to do some exercise everyday and inhaler therapy can also help.

