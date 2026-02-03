Measles has made a resurgence in some locations in the United States. Dr. David Smith from Zarminali Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He is concerned that measles could impact unvaccinated Central Minnesota residents in the near future. 2,144 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States for the full year of 2025, marking the highest annual count since 1992. South Carolina is the latest location in the U.S. see an uptick. More than 800 cases of measles have been reported in that state as of late January.

It's Contagious

Dr. Smith says measles is extremely contagious. One person with measles is expected to infect 12-15 people. Dr. Smith says measles is spread in the air which makes it more dangerous than many illnesses. He says the measles vaccine is incredibly effective. He says the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is given together to young people at 1 year of age before being given a booster before they attend kindergarten. Dr. Smith says if you received those vaccines you should be protected. He does indicate no vaccine is 100% protective.

What Is It

Dr. Smith says measles is an upper respiratory virus that is spread through droplets through the air. He says symptoms of measles typically include fever and rash. He says the cases in Texas and Nevada are with individuals that are unvaccinated. Dr. Smith explains they are segments of the Minnesota population who've also chosen to not get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

Can People Overcome It?

Dr. Smith says the vast majority of people can recover from measles but death can occur in some cases. He explains there are cases of people who've had measles where they suffer from seizures years after having the virus. Dr. Smith says a minority of people can have complications of measles years after recovering from the virus.

Will Minnesota See Increased Cases?

Dr. Smith says measles becoming a factor is Minnesota is not a matter of "if", it's more a matter of "when". He expects increased cases to happen in the state due to the amount of families choosing to not vaccinate their children. 26 confirmed/probable cases were investigated in Minnesota in 2025.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. David Smith, click below.