ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners got their first look at a proposed budget for 2027 on Tuesday.

The preliminary figures are calling for a seven-percent increase in the property tax levy. County departments originally requested spending that would have meant a 14-percent increase in the levy.

Commissioners will dig into the budget during upcoming work sessions in hopes of reducing that number even further before adopting the preliminary budget on September 29th.

Outgoing county administrator Mike Williams says rising personnel costs, federal and state mandates, and an increase in human services personnel account for much of the increase.

The county will hold the truth-in-taxation meeting on December 1st before adopting the final 2027 budget and levy on December 15th.

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