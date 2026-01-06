ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has new leadership on the county board of commissioners.

The board voted Commissioner Steve Notch to take over as Board Chair and Commissioner Joe Perske to serve as Vice Chair.

Notch takes over for Commissioner Jeff Bertram, who served as chair in 2025.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners also welcomed new commissioner Bob Johnson at the end of 2025. Johnson was elected in November to serve District 4 after the sudden retirement of longstanding commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker