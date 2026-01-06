Commissioner Steve Notch Takes the Helm in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has new leadership on the county board of commissioners.
The board voted Commissioner Steve Notch to take over as Board Chair and Commissioner Joe Perske to serve as Vice Chair.
Notch takes over for Commissioner Jeff Bertram, who served as chair in 2025.
The Stearns County Board of Commissioners also welcomed new commissioner Bob Johnson at the end of 2025. Johnson was elected in November to serve District 4 after the sudden retirement of longstanding commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier.
