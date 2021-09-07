Stearns Commissioners Get First Look at 2022 Preliminary Budget

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Board of Commissioners got their first look at the preliminary budget for 2022.

The proposal shows a projected budget increase of over $13.8-million or just over 8.4%.

The proposal also increases the county's levy at just under $3.6-million or 4.25%.

The estimated effect on a home valued at $200,000 is a tax increase of roughly $54 a year or just over 6%.

County Administrator Mike Williams some of the major factors for the budget increase include additional staff, technology upgrades, multiple road construction projects and the potential of a new jail/justice center.

No action was taken on the preliminary budget proposal. Commissioners will be asked to approve the preliminary budget later this month. Once approved the county budget can only decrease.

A final budget will need to be approved by December.