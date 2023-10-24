Stearns County Decides to Put Sales Tax Request on 2024 Ballot
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has taken another step in moving toward a new jail and justice center.
Commissioners voted to approve special legislation that will allow them to put a sales tax request on next year's ballot.
If approved, the sales tax would be used to pay for the project which is estimated to cost up to $300-million.
The county opened up a Request for Quotes at their August 22nd meeting. That RFQ window is closed and next up, staff are reviewing those vendor applications. The applications are for an architect and a construction manager.
Assistant County Administrator Steve Hammes says they hope to have the architect and construction manager picked by the end of the year and a preferred site chosen after that.
LOOK: 23 Child Actors Who Died Young
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman