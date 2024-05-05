Becker’s Alliance Takes Robotics State Title For 3rd Time

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two area teams placed in the State Robotics Championship over the weekend. The four-team alliance of Becker, St. Peter, Mound Westonka, and Minneapolis South took the championship.

They defeated the alliance of New London-Spicer, Greenbush-Middle River, and Irondale 91-71 and 101-98. It is the third robotics championship for Becker. They previously won in 2013 and 2022. The alliance of Sartell, Dawson-Boyd, and Avalon-Great River Schools took home third place. The competition this year was CRESCENDO and double elimination.

CRESCENDO is a music-themed game in which teams try to shoot rings, known as Notes, into goals, and at the end of the match, the robots move to structures called Stages to climb on metal chains to earn more points. They could earn additional rewards by meeting specific thresholds and cooperating with their opponents as well.

