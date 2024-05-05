$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Becker has won big.

The Minnesota State Lottery says on Saturday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket sold at the Speedway on Rolling Ridge Drive in Becker.

The numbers drawn for Saturday's drawing were 14, 20, 23, 53, 69 and the Powerball number 4.

No one won the jackpot so that grows to $214 Million for the next drawing on Monday.

