Two Men Waiting Charges in Little Falls Break-In

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two men allegedly involved in a break-in at a communications tower site near Little Falls.

On May 15th, at about 3:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee of Fallsnet reporting two men were recorded on camera attempting to break into the tower site approximately one-mile southwest of Little Falls in Pike Creek Township.

Officers responded to the scene and said they found 42-year-old Travis Zaiser of Minneapolis and 40-year-old Gabriel Smith of Dellwood at the site. Officers reported finding evidence that the two men had broken into the property.

Zaiser and Smith were taken to the Morrison County Jail and are awaiting formal charges.

