Thursday Named “St. Cloud Day of Prayer”

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Thursday is National Day of Prayer 2024, and dozens gathered under umbrellas for a ceremony on the steps of the Stearns County Courthouse.

Mayor Dave Kleis was on hand to sign the proclamation marking today at “St. Cloud Day of Prayer”.

You know, this is a community that I love, and it's because of the people in this community. It's not because of the buildings and the roads, it's the people that make your community. We are so blessed to have so many wonderful people. And I've had the honor to be able to do a proclamation each year.

After the mayor’s proclamation, several pastors and city officials were on hand to lead small groups to pray on different topics, including:

Government

Law Enforcement

Military

Churches

Worship (Music)

Businesses

Education

Media/Arts/Entertainment

Family

Para-Church and Homelessness

In 1952, Kansas Senator Frank Carlson and hotel operator Conrad Hilton supported a joint resolution of Congress that named the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

