St Cloud School District Holds Board Candidate Informational Forum

Photo: St. Cloud Area School District

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Potential School Board members in the St. Cloud Area School District, and anyone who wants to learn more about the process, are invited to a prospective school board candidates information session.

Shannon Haws, the current board chairperson, and Al Dahlgren, the current vice-chairperson, will host the event, answering questions about who is eligible to run for school board, what it means to be a board member, expectations, and filing deadlines.

If You Go:

  • Tuesday, May 21st, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • District Administration Office in Waite Park (1201 2nd Street South).

The session is open to everyone, and there’s no need to pre-register.

 

 

