Three Vehicles Collided On I-94 Near Sauk Centre Wednesday Evening
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre at about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. All three vehicles were traveling west when they collided.
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Twenty-eight-year-old Miguel Linton of Sauk Centre was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers and the passengers in the other two vehicles were not hurt.
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