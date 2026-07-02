SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre at about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. All three vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

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Twenty-eight-year-old Miguel Linton of Sauk Centre was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers and the passengers in the other two vehicles were not hurt.