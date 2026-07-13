The 13th Annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf event will take place Monday August 31 at the St. Cloud Country Club. Event Coordinator and retired Brigadier General, Robert Corley joined me on WJON to discuss.

Photo courtesy of Steve Greenfield Photo courtesy of Steve Greenfield

Tee It Up for the Troops

The National Tee It Up for the Troops nonprofit organization is based in Burnsville, Minnesota and was founded 23 years ago by a group of parents of miliary members, who were serving oversees. It hosts events in more than 40 states to help veterans who suffer devastating effects of war. Corley says the organization helps support veterans and families of veterans with housing, homelessness, family & caregiver support, PTSD & traumatic brain injuries, suicide prevention, employment and golf and sports rehabilitation.

Money Donated

Since Tee it Up for the Troops began, TIUFTT has donated over $18 Million to support veterans across the country. The event locally has raised $300,000 during its first 12 years. Corley says the money raised from the event on August 31 in St. Cloud goes to support both the national organization and specific identified local organizations. Corley explains half the money goes to support the national needs while the other half will go to organizations in the St. Cloud area. He says they gave to 15 different local organizations in 2025.

Bob Corley (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Bob Corley (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Supporting Local Organizations

Organizations that saw support in 2025 include the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans who support homeless veterans, and Recovery Community Network, who deal with addiction and recovery assistance. Corley says they also plan to give to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, who has a need to support veterans in need of hospice care.

Interested in Playing?

Corley says the majority of the teams are filled for the event with only a few opening remaining. The cost for the golf, social and event at the St. Cloud County Club is $175 per person. For additional information or do donate to the non-profit organization.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Bob Corley, click below.