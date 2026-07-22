The fastest recorded speed on a Minnesota roadway is 205 Miles Per Hour. The 20-year old motorcyclist was arrested driving 205 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in 2005. He was arrested for driving 140 MPH over the speed limit. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often considered the deadliest days in Minnesota. I was joined by Sargent Jesse Grabow, a state trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Motorcycle Accidents

Grabow says it is alarming to see the amount of motorcycle accidents in the state this summer. As of mid July there have been 37 motorcycle related fatalities in Minnesota. Grabow says a lot of these are preventable. He suggests all motorists should be alert and look for motorcycles and for motorcycle riders to follow the laws and to not go too fast for their abilities.

Driving Fast in Minnesota

Jesse Grabow has been a State Trooper in Minnesota 28 years and recalls clocking some individuals going at fast speeds. He believes the fastest speed he's encountered has been in that 120 to 130 MPH range. Grabow believes a driver reaching the level of reckless is when they are showing a disregard in their actions while endangering themselves and others around them. He says common responses when people are pulled over for excessive speeds, include late for work, late for an appointment or a lack of knowing how fast they were going.

Road Rage

Road rage incidents happen on occasion in Minnesota. Grabow encourages people to not engage when they encounter an aggressive driver. He says break checking or blocking other drivers is never a good idea. Grabow says when he's off duty he prefers to avoid drivers who behave in this manner by letting them get around him as soon as possible.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sargent Jesse Grabow, click below.