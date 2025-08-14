A new Minnesota law allowing motorcycle lane splitting and filtering appears to be working. That according to Minnesota State Trooper, Sargent Jesse Grabow. He says people are getting used to filtering when traffic is stopped and splitting when traffic is slowed. Grabow is not aware of any accidents or incidents involving motorcycles and other vehicles due to this new law.

Passing

When is it safe to pass on 2-lane highways? Grabow says drivers need to use common sense when passing vehicles on the left when they aren't in a no passing zone. He explains drivers can drive 10-miles over the speed limit while passing another vehicle. On 4 and 6 lane divided highways Grabow says slower moving vehicles should use the right lane allowing faster moving vehicles to pass on the left.

Emergency Vehicles

When encountering emergency vehicles with their sirens and lights on, Grabow says drivers should move to the right to allow this vehicles to pass. This applies to 2 lane undivided roadways in both directions and to divided highways when the emergency vehicle is approaching traffic from behind. Traffic on the opposite side of the divided roadway isn't required to pull over.

Distracted Driving

Grabow says distracted driving continues to be a major problem on Minnesota roads. He says holding onto your phone at anytime while driving is against Minnesota's hands free law. Grabow explains it's not uncommon to see drivers holding onto their phones and looking at them while stopped at a traffic light. He says this is illegal despite the vehicle being stopped.

