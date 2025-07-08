In Minnesota, lane splitting and lane filtering for motorcycles became legal on July 1. This allows motorcyclists to pass between lanes of slow-moving or stopped traffic, but with specific restrictions. The law limits lane splitting to a maximum speed of 25 mph and requires that the motorcycle's speed not exceed the surrounding traffic by more than 15 mph. Lane filtering is allowed when traffic is stopped or moving slowly in two or more same-direction lanes. Motorcyclists can filter at speeds no more than 25 mph and not exceeding 15 mph over the speed of the surrounding traffic.

Listener Experiences

The 4th of July weekend in Minnesota saw an increase in traffic and WJON listeners weighed in on their experiences. A caller, who's a motorcycle rider, indicated he was on the divided portion of Highway 15 and chose to lane filter with traffic stopped. He says traffic allowed him to move forward but he did encounter at least one vehicle who attempted to block him. The motorcyclist says he's not sure he'll try this again because other vehicles could change lanes quickly without seeing him and it could lead to an accident.

Highway 23 Lane Splitting

Listeners also noticed lane splitting on Highway 23/Division in St. Cloud late last week. Listeners saw this happening and were uncomfortable. Some said it was something to get used to. An emailer to WJON says "I think it’s dangerous. And they are already at risk."

Highway 10 Traffic Backup

WJON listeners were also upset about the slowed traffic on Highway 10 Sunday between Royalton and Little Falls. A listener indicated traffic southbound was backed up from Royalton to Little Falls. A listener suggested moving Highway 10 around Royalton to create a similar situation as to what happened with Rice.

