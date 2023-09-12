St. Cloud Residents Weigh-In On City’s Homeless Challenges [AUDIO]

The tent encampment on the Lincoln Center property on the east side of St. Cloud was talked about quite a bit during the St. Cloud City Council meeting Monday night and WJON listeners expressed their thoughts during our "2-Cent Tuesday" program today.

Many listeners offered opinions on the issue which included the city offering a portion of city hall for the homeless, using the privately owned former Electrolux building or creating a new location for homeless to live. A listener who explained how they were once homeless and how he was able to climb out of that situation. He says the homeless people need to want help. The listener acknowledged not all homeless people want help.

A listener suggested the city provide housing for homeless people but they would need to agree to drug/alcohol counseling when appropriate and these people would work for the city.

The majority of the listener comments expressed the opinion of compassion for the homeless population and the willingness to give them a 2nd chance. Many listeners didn't have a solution and acknowledged the city's challenge.

