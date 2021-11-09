Should Minnesota Switch to Daylight Savings Time Permanently?

Minnesota is one of 19 states pushing to move to daylight savings time permanently. Today on WJON's 2-cent Tuesday listeners weighed in. Listeners were mostly in favor of doing away with switching our clocks in the fall and spring with some citing health reasons. Others would just like to see daylight past 5pm in the winter. We did have some come out in favor of our current system saying kids should have daylight when walking to school and others just liking to change their clocks twice a year.

Minnesota State Rep. Mike Freiberg wrote a bill that would switch to Daylight Saving Time permanently once authorized by congress. The bill has passed with bipartisan support in the house and the senate and now awaits approval by Congress in Washington.

Other states wanting to make daylight savings time permanent include Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, Ohio, Maine, Delaware, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Listen to parts 1 and 2 of today's 2-Cent Tuesday below.