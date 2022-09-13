Restaurants St. Cloud Residents Want; What do you Think?

The St. Cloud area has a wealth of great bars/restaurants and eating options but each year new restaurant options open up. Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners had some suggestions on restaurants that either used to be in St. Cloud or have never been here.

Suggestions include In-N-Out Burger which is a fast food burger chain restaurant with 380 locations in 7 states and 273 cities. The states where In-N-Out Burgers are located include California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Other suggestions include McMillians Restaurant which used to be in St. Cloud at 3219 West Division Street across from Midtown Square Mall. McMillians is a sit down family restaurant that still exists in Willmar.

A listener brought up Schlotzsky's which specializes in sandwiches, soups and salads. Schlotzsky's used to have a restaurant in St. Cloud in front of Crossroads Center along Division in St. Cloud. Schlotzsky's closest locations to St. Cloud are in Fargo, North Dakota, Appleton, Wisconsin and Omaha, Nebraska.

Longtime listener Trucker Bob requested more restaurants that would be open 24 hours a day.

