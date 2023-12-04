Delicious Food? Minnesotans Voted These 3 Restaurants the Best!

There are a lot of different ratings for local restaurants, but it seems like the most important are the lists of favorite places that are actually voted on by you! Central Minnesotans have voted these 3 places as "The Best in Central MN". Have you been to them? If not, put them down on your 'must-try' list.

Every week on 98-1 Minnesota's New Country we look for some of the best food in Central Minnesota. It's called the "Food Fights" and it's a different food each week. You can vote Monday through Thursday. On Friday of each week we count all the votes and award one winning establishment as "The Best" in Central Minnesota.

Here's what you've voted as the best in this past month:

Week of November 27th: Best Tacos in Central MN

Barbacoa Smokehouse & Deli

441 Railroad Ave

Albany, MN

320-403-1590

Get our free mobile app

Week of November 13th (off the week of Thanksgiving): Best Sunday Brunch in Central MN

Coyote Moon Grille

480 55th Ave SE

St. Cloud

320-257-6500

Week of November 6th: Best Fish Fry in Central MN

Patriots Cafe

302 DeGraff Ave

Swanville, MN

320-547-6112

Want to vote in the Food Fights? The new Food Fight is announced every Monday at 3:30p and you can vote on Facebook through Thursday every week. We crown the winning establishment on Friday. Get your vote in and help recognize local establishments doing an incredible job! Or go to those Facebook posts to find new places to try!

Check out the October Winners HERE.

6 More Restaurants Guy Fieri Should Check Out in Central Minnesota