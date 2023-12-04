Delicious Food? Minnesotans Voted These 3 Restaurants the Best!
There are a lot of different ratings for local restaurants, but it seems like the most important are the lists of favorite places that are actually voted on by you! Central Minnesotans have voted these 3 places as "The Best in Central MN". Have you been to them? If not, put them down on your 'must-try' list.
Every week on 98-1 Minnesota's New Country we look for some of the best food in Central Minnesota. It's called the "Food Fights" and it's a different food each week. You can vote Monday through Thursday. On Friday of each week we count all the votes and award one winning establishment as "The Best" in Central Minnesota.
Here's what you've voted as the best in this past month:
Week of November 27th: Best Tacos in Central MN
- Barbacoa Smokehouse & Deli
- 441 Railroad Ave
- Albany, MN
- 320-403-1590
Week of November 13th (off the week of Thanksgiving): Best Sunday Brunch in Central MN
- Coyote Moon Grille
- 480 55th Ave SE
- St. Cloud
- 320-257-6500
Week of November 6th: Best Fish Fry in Central MN
- Patriots Cafe
- 302 DeGraff Ave
- Swanville, MN
- 320-547-6112
Want to vote in the Food Fights? The new Food Fight is announced every Monday at 3:30p and you can vote on Facebook through Thursday every week. We crown the winning establishment on Friday. Get your vote in and help recognize local establishments doing an incredible job! Or go to those Facebook posts to find new places to try!
