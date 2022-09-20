It&#8217;s National Pepperoni Pizza Day&#8230;.Who Makes the Best Pizza in Central MN?

Wednesday September 19th is National pepperoni pizza day.  According to numerous sources pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping followed by mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions, black olives and green peppers.

WJON listeners expressed their opinions on who makes the best pizza and answers ranged from their mom's homemade pizzas, Toppers, House of Pizza, Gary's Pizza, Little Caesars, the Green Mill and the former Sammy's Pizza.

Americans consumed 251.7 pounds of pepperoni every year with much of that on pizza.  36% of all pizza orders in the U.S. are for a pepperoni pizza which equates to 70,000 pepperoni pizzas.

 

 

