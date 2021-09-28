[OPINION] Do you Feel Safe in St. Cloud?

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern about their safety in the community. Concerns ranged from people driving too fast all over the city, potential drug crimes committed in their neighborhoods, violent crime happening at times and road work that needs attention.

A female listener said she is getting passed on a regular basis on the road like "she's standing still" on the road and sees these drivers at the next stop light. She says this type of aggressive driving is happening often. A pair of listeners expressed concerns about possible drug activity happening in their neighborhood. One explained their frustration with law enforcement for not coming out to a address the situation.

Another listener said they support local law enforcement but also is concerned for their own safety which is why he has a gun. If you'd like to hear today's 2-Cent Tuesday program it is available below. Tune in and call in tomorrow for What Up Wednesday from 9:10-10 a.m. on WJON.

