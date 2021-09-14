Central Minnesotans React to 9/11 Anniversary

WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday discussed many things on the program today including a reflection on the recently passed anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks on September 11th of 2001. Listeners feel life has changed since that day and the pain that was felt that day still exists. A listener suggested that President George H.W. Bush should apologize. The listener said Bush didn't do enough to prevent the attacks from happening. Another listener expressed displeasure with current President Joe Biden for pulling troops out of Afghanistan. He said it is unfortunate for all of those individuals who fought and died for our country fighting terrorism.

Other listeners indicated where they where when they heard about the attacks for the first time. Account vary from listening to the radio, watching the events unfold on TV and finding out about what happened for others while on the job.

Saturday was the 20th Anniversary of the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and in Pennsylvania.

