St. Cloud Listeners React to Rise in Gas Prices [OPINION]

Gas prices in the St. Cloud area have largely seen a rise in price over the past week. The rise in price didn't go unnoticed by St. Cloud area residents. On WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern that the price was at $3.79 to $3.89 at some stations in town and wondered why some stations were still able to price their gas at $3.48 when others had pushed their price to the $3.79 range.

Who's to blame for this rise in price increase? Listeners had a few people they wanted to point the finger toward. They include President Biden and some just sited greed from local gas stations and/or distributors. Many listeners just didn't understand how gas prices can vary within the same company in the same community.

Gas prices throughout the country vary quite a bit ranging from $2.28 a gallon in Texas to $6.19 in California. Prices in Minnesota vary quite a bit too with gasbuddy.com indicating the cheapest gas in Minnesota is in Hastings at $3.18 a gallon.

If you'd like to listen to WJON listeners chime in on 2-Cent Tuesday you can listen below.