ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Do you have thoughts on how we move around the St. Cloud area and how we will get around in the future? Then the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) wants to hear from you.

The APO is seeking input from residents, students, workers, and visitors about their transportation experiences, no matter if you drive, use public transit, bike, or walk, for its Imagine 2055 long-range plan.

They will be at community events and hosting engagement activities throughout the year to collect your input on safety, accessibility, maintenance, and more. You can get more information and take the APO's "Establishing the Vision" survey by visiting "Imagine2055.com."

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