UNDATED (WJON News) -- Do you have thoughts about future construction projects in the St. Cloud area? Then the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) wants to hear from you. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has several projects planned for the area over the next few years, and APO is conducting a survey to gather the public's thoughts.

What are some of the projects being planned?

Some of the projects include replacing the eastbound Highway 15 bridge over Highway 10 in Sauk Rapids, contructing a J-Turn at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 8 in Rockville, and mill and overlays on Highway 23 from just east of Rockville to the intersection of Highway 15. APO is in charge of developing a Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) that contains highway, transit, and other transportion projects that use federal funds during a four year period. MNDOT has 15 projects planned for the area from 2026 to 2029. People have until Friday to fill out the APO survey.

