Community Input Needed For St. Cloud Area Road Improvement Plans
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Do you have thoughts about future construction projects in the St. Cloud area? Then the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) wants to hear from you. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has several projects planned for the area over the next few years, and APO is conducting a survey to gather the public's thoughts.
What are some of the projects being planned?
Some of the projects include replacing the eastbound Highway 15 bridge over Highway 10 in Sauk Rapids, contructing a J-Turn at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 8 in Rockville, and mill and overlays on Highway 23 from just east of Rockville to the intersection of Highway 15. APO is in charge of developing a Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) that contains highway, transit, and other transportion projects that use federal funds during a four year period. MNDOT has 15 projects planned for the area from 2026 to 2029. People have until Friday to fill out the APO survey.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker