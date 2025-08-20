Community Feedback Wanted For Safer Streets
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) is looking for the public's feedback on a number of proposed safety improvements. The APO is creating a comprehensive regional safety plan to reduce and eliminate serious and fatal injury crashes by 2050. They have several plans for safety improvements in the works and are seeking the public's input via an online survey.
What are some of the proposed improvements and how can I comment?
Some of the proposed improvements include: adding a pedestrian crossing at 15th Street South in Sartell, adding a Rapid Flashing Beacon with a center pedestrian crossing at Benton Drive and 10th Street North in Sauk Rapids, and adding a 400-foot sidewalk along 33rd Avenue South near Saint Germain Street in St. Cloud. The public can comment on all the proposed projects by taking the online survey by the end of August, or find out more by visiting the project website.
