ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) has approved its new transportation plan. At its last meeting, the APO approved the Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for the 2026 - 2029 fiscal years. The TIP is a federally required document that contains a list of all the projects within the APO's area that will be completed using federal funds over the next four years. Some of the proposals for the St. Cloud area include projects for Metro Bus, along with traffic safety, bridge, roadway, sidewalk, and trail improvements.

The approval of the 2026 - 2029 TIP comes after a 30-day public comment period in which over 160 survey responses were recorded. APO's TIP will be incorporated into the larger state plan detailing all federally and state-funded transportation projects in Minnesota. Then the overall state plan will be sent to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration for approval. The St. Cloud APO serves Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties, along with LeSauk Township, the cities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Waite Park, and St. Cloud Metro Bus.

