ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization has received a large grant to help with future planning for a major roadway. The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) has received a $2.5 million grant to help with advance planning and design for Highway 15. The grant will help APO and the Minnesota Department of Transportation expand the 2020 Minnesota 15 planning study that identified several improvements for the corridor through the area.

APO says more study, design, and analysis are needed to confirm the feasibility. One of the potential improvements is a series of median U-Turn intersections on the highway, which would reduce intersection delay by as much as 25%. The grant is through the Corridors of Commerce Project Readiness Advancement program. The program supports planning, scoping, predesign, preliminary engineering, and environmental analysis.

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