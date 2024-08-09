Area Cities Looking For Input On Long Range Transportation Plan
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An area organization is making preparations for 2050 and is looking for the public's feedback. The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) is seeking input on its metropolitan transportation plan titled, "Looking Ahead 2050."
The APO is asking community members to review the draft of the long-range plan and provide comments on the proposed recommendations. APO Executive Director Brian Gibson says understanding the needs of the community is vital to writing and implementing a good plan that serves everyone, and the APO's job is to make people's lives better.
"Looking Ahead 2050" was designed in collaboration with the cities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park, along with Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties, LeSauk Township, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. There will be several public informational sessions between August 9th and September 3rd or people can email the APO. See below for the list of information sessions and APO contact information.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Aug. 9, 2024
|10 a.m.
|Facebook Live
|Aug. 13, 2024
|9:30-11:30 a.m.
|Whitney Senior Center (1527 Northway Drive, St. Cloud)
|Aug. 13, 2024
|3-4 p.m.
|Nelson Mandela Center in Midtown Mall (3333 West Division Street, St. Cloud)
|Aug. 22, 2024
|10 a.m. to noon
|Al Ringsmuth Public Library (253 Fifth Ave. N, Waite Park)
|Aug. 27, 2024
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Great River Regional Library St. Cloud Branch (1300 West St. Germain St., St. Cloud)
|Aug. 29, 2024
|3-5 p.m.
|Metro Bus Downtown Transit Center (510 First St. S, St. Cloud)
|Sept. 3, 2024
|4-6 p.m.
|Online (Zoom)
The link will be available closer to date.
APO contact details:
Vicki Johnson - Senior Transporation Planner ikeogu@stcloudapo.org
Alex McKenzie - Associate Transportation Planner: mckenzie@stcloudapo.org
Phone: 320-252-7568
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer
The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures