Area Cities Looking For Input On Long Range Transportation Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An area organization is making preparations for 2050 and is looking for the public's feedback. The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) is seeking input on its metropolitan transportation plan titled, "Looking Ahead 2050."

The APO is asking community members to review the draft of the long-range plan and provide comments on the proposed recommendations. APO Executive Director Brian Gibson says understanding the needs of the community is vital to writing and implementing a good plan that serves everyone, and the APO's job is to make people's lives better.

"Looking Ahead 2050" was designed in collaboration with the cities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park, along with Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties, LeSauk Township, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. There will be several public informational sessions between August 9th and September 3rd or people can email the APO. See below for the list of information sessions and APO contact information.

APO contact details:
Vicki Johnson - Senior Transporation Planner  ikeogu@stcloudapo.org
Alex McKenzie - Associate Transportation Planner:  mckenzie@stcloudapo.org
Phone: 320-252-7568

