New St. Cloud River Crossing Study Highlighted at Open Houses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study.

There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

A new river crossing has been discussed by transportation planners for the last 30 years.

A 2005 scoping study looked at six potential crossings south of the University Bridge. A crossing at 33rd Street South showed the shortest river crossing at 400 feet, which would have the least impact on wooded areas and the least impact on developed property.

A new bridge at 33rd Street South would also complete the southern portion of a beltway around the St. Cloud metro area.

It would add 30,000-45,000 cars a day and significantly reduce the congestion on the six current bridges between St. Cloud and Sartell.

A new bridge at 33rd Street South would also improve emergency response times to Haven Township on the east side of the river.

The open houses are family friendly with snacks and games provided.

