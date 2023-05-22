Transportation Planners Want Input on Stearns County Road 1
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Transportation planners want community input on corridor improvements that link Sartell to St. Cloud Hospital and downtown St. Cloud.
Stearns County Road One, also known as River Avenue North, is nearing the end of its lifespan. The county is partnering with Sartell, St. Cloud, and the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization to create a vision for the corridor.
A study is underway that is analyzing current conditions, future needs, and design alternatives. There is a survey available for users to offer ideas and add comments.
Also, a corridor study open house will be held Tuesday at the Sartell Community Center from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will be a presentation at 5:15 p.m.
The study began in February and will be completed by the end of the year.
The goals and visioning will be completed in June with alternatives developed this summer and recommendations coming this fall.
