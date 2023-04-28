Lane Closures Starting on Highway 10 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some lane closures are planned on Highway 10 in St. Cloud starting Monday.

Westbound Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day and until further notice as crews resurface the westbound side. Eastbound Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane on the westbound side starting on Thursday and continuing until the repaving is completed.

The ramps on eastbound Highway 10 for both westbound Highway 23 and eastbound Highway 23 will be closed. Detours will be via Highway 15 for westbound Highway 23 and Golden Spike Road and Benton County Road 1 for east Highway 23.

Meanwhile, Highway 23 will continue to have periodic lane closures in each direction between Wilson Avenue on the west end and 25th Avenue Northeast on the eastern end. Crews are continuing to build temporary lanes, crossovers, and make repairs.

Highway 23 work will focus on the west side of the interchange to start and then in late May or early June, traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound side while crews start replacing the westbound road and bridge.

Highway 10 will remain single lane, head-to-head traffic until November 1st.

